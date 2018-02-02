Boyd attends State of the State address

During his final address to General Assembly members, Gov. Bill Haslam unveiled his budget priorities for 2018. The governor addressed multiple issues during the speech and challenged all Tennesseans to lead the nation in creating high-quality jobs, improving the education of students and working to provide the most efficient and effective state government services possible.

Throughout the address, Haslam focused on the momentum created since Republicans took control of the legislature and governor’s office in 2011. He spent time reflecting on the past seven years, working with members of the General Assembly to create a commitment to jobs, education and conservative fiscal policies that resulted in multiple significant accomplishments for the state, including:

• the lowest unemployment rates in Tennessee’s 222-year history and a job growth rate greater than 17 percent, with nearly 400,000 net new private sector jobs created.

• the fastest-improving students in the nation, across math, reading and science and the highest high school graduation rates in state history.

• nearly $1.5 billion invested in primary education, with $500 million going to teacher salaries.

• nearly $800 million in tax cuts to Tennesseans, including a 30-percent cut on groceries.

• named state of the year in back-to-back years, becoming the only state to ever do so.

• ranking No. 1 for new jobs from foreign direct investment and being named the No. 1 state for retirement.

• a cut in year-to-year spending by more than a half billion dollars.

• a tripling of the state’s rainy day fund, bringing it to its highest amount in state history.

In addition to the accomplishments, Haslam applauded the General Assembly for passing legislation to give all Tennesseans access to college free of tuition and fees through the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs.

To assist in ensuring those incoming students complete college and enter the workforce with degrees or certificates in a timely manner, Haslam also announced the Complete to Compete initiative during the speech. Once passed by the legislature, the new plan will restructure financial aid requirements for Promise and HOPE scholarships to keep students on track for on-time completion, and requires community colleges to implement structured, ready-made schedules for all incoming full-time students based on their academic program.

The governor also announced plans for the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2018 – an initiative created based upon recommendations made by members of House Speaker Beth Harwell’s Joint Ad-Hoc Blue Ribbon Task Force on Juvenile Justice. Research suggests taking youth out of their homes and schools for minor offenses increases the risk of recidivism, diverts resources from youth who pose a risk to the community and uses taxpayer dollars unnecessarily because community-based services are often more effective and cost efficient. The Juvenile Justice Reform Act will tackle these problems and help strengthen families and communities while promoting public safety and ensuring a responsible and conservative use of resources.

In addition to the Complete to Compete initiative and Juvenile Justice Reform Act, Haslam also unveiled additional details of the Tennessee Together program, a multi-faceted plan comprised of legislation, $30 million in funds through Haslam’s proposed budget and other executive actions to battle opioids through the three major components of prevention, treatment, and law enforcement. Similar to the Juvenile Justice Act, the Tennessee Together plan incorporates recommendations made by Speaker Beth Harwell’s Ad Hoc Task Force on Opioid Abuse.

Other notable budget highlights investments for the year included:

• more than $200 million in new state funding for primary education, including additional funds for teacher compensation.

• nearly $100 million for higher education initiatives.

• $128 million for job growth investments, including programs that target rural communities.

• investments to bring the state’s rainy day fund to $850 million.

The full text of the governor’s address, along with video from the speech, is available at tn.gov/governor.