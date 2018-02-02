Economic groups talks retail, projects

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development executive director, said the group recently met with a regional development company and local ownership team of retail property in Lebanon.

Hixson said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss potential public-private partnership options for project development. The group held additional conference calls, provided contacts and data leading to next meeting set for Feb. 8.

Hixson said the group also met with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and a real estate official representing office and retail property in Mt. Juliet. Hixson provided community data and demographics to be used in clients marketing and presentation materials.

The group discussed the changing retail landscape and the possibility of more retail attraction to the area, including areas of Wilson County created for retail.

Hixson highlighted existing projects, including Project Giant, codename for the Amazon second headquarters project.

The company announced Nashville as a top-20 candidate last month for its second headquarters facility, dubbed HQ2, a full equal to its Seattle headquarters.

Hixson said the group joined other counties and submitted secondary sites in cooperation with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Hixson said the group would not know about the status of those sites for a while, but the group would continue to work with the chamber to secure the project.

Hixson said a decision on Project Bond could come during the first quarter of this year.

Project Bond features a fiberglass-resin distributor that has an option on a 9-acre tract of land on the Couchville Pike interchange. The company could build a 40,000-50,000-square-foot facility on the land.

Project Truss features a company that seeks 10-15 acres with rail access for construction of truss manufacturing. The company visited potential Wilson County sites in December.

Representatives of Project Ice visited Wilson County sites in December. The company prefers to buy an existing facility between 150,000-200,000 square feet for an office, production and distribution center.