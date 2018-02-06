Blair Lane development discussion delayed

The request from Mark Vastola for 89 acres on Blair Lane would rezone the property to medium residential 12,000 from rural residential. The change would alter the minimum lot requirement to 12,000 square feet.

The Lebanon Planning Commission denied two other requests regarding the same property last year. It deferred action on the property in November before it failed to pass on a 3-6 vote in December.

Residents have voiced their opposition to the more than 250 “cookie-cutter homes” that could be built on the land, as many reiterated their concerns about traffic, water runoff, property values and way-of-life alterations cited in previous planning commission and council meetings.

Most of the residents who packed the council chambers elected to hold their comments until the public hearing in May, while Tracey Parks and Mike Cox chose to give a snippet of their comments.

“They have been consistent in the message that they would like the council to consider when you do have to vote on this, which is simply that [medium residential 12,000] zoning is not appropriate for the character of the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Parks, who noted surrounding properties have stricter restrictions in their respective zonings.

“I just feel like we need to make the people stick to what’s in the area,” said Cox, who said he chose not to downsize lot sizes when he developed Blairwood Downs, a nearby neighborhood.

Commissioner Mack McCluskey’s motion to approve the project in November failed after he indicated there could be no other legal option for the body regarding the project.

“There has to be a basis for decisions. I hope you believe that. We know what the neighbors want. We know what the builders want, but we have to fall back on what was done many years ago, and that is the future land-use plan,” McCluskey said. “There are legal requirements with regard to the future land-use plan, and we’ve dealt with every possible option that could be used under the future land-use plan.”

The group denied the original rezoning request in March that would have allowed about 400 homes to be built on the property and balked at rezoning plans in October.

The next discussion on the issue will take place May 15.