Hayes drops out state House race

District Attorney Tommy Thompson said the investigation came after state Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, reported Hayes to the state election commission for voting outside of the district where he lives. Hayes accused Lynn of weaponizing the TBI for political gain.

When the election commission received the complaint, it turned the information over to Thompson, who contacted the TBI to investigate Hayes’ residency, since one home was in Davidson County outside of Thompson’s jurisdiction.

The investigation was launched to determine whether Hayes lived at the Mt. Juliet address he claimed when he cast a vote in the 2017 District 17 state Senate special election between Republican Mark Pody and Democrat Mary Alice Carfi. Pody won the seat by 308 votes.

“Residency is one of the most evasive and one of the most difficult things to show,” said Thompson. “He used his grandmother’s address to be able to vote in the 2017 election. He may have had a move to his grandmother’s planned, but he hadn’t moved in our opinion.”

According to TBI public information officer Susan Niland, special agents executed a search warrant at Hayes’ townhome Jan. 23 at 133 Noel Cove Circle in Hermitage in Davidson County.

Hayes said TBI agents showed up at the door of his Hermitage townhome, as well as his grandmother’s Mt. Juliet home where he claims he lived at 120 Southwest Cook Road without a search warrant. Hayes said at the time he asked agents to leave after about four hours of questioning.

Two days after the TBI search, Hayes pulled a petition to run for the District 57 House seat, challenging Lynn. He had not turned in the petition and qualified to appear on the ballot. On Friday, however, Hayes cancelled his plans to run for the seat and removed his campaign page from Facebook. He also withdrew his registration to vote in Wilson County at the request of Thompson through Hayes’ attorney David Raybon.

Thompson said the one vote cast by Hayes in 2017 wasn’t worth the time and expense of going to trial.

“It just wasn’t worth it,” said Thompson. “We made the decision not to pursue charges, but this was the outcome we wanted all along.”

Hayes refused to comment Tuesday after The Democrat made multiple attempts to contact him.