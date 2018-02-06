McKinney meets with Haslam

Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, arranged the meeting between Haslam, McKinney and his wife, Dorothy, and Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor John Hunn.

Haslam’s grant of executive clemency for McKinney, of Lebanon, came after the state Board of Parole ruled it would not recommend exoneration following a hearing in September 2016. McKinney is currently eligible to apply for wrongful-imprisonment compensation from the state of up to $1 million.

“Today I granted Lawrence McKinney’s request for gubernatorial exoneration from his 1978 convictions,” Haslam said in December in a statement. “Though the facts of this case are complex, and reasonable minds may draw different conclusions from them, ultimately I respect the determinations of the Shelby County Criminal Court and district attorney general that Mr. McKinney was not guilty of the crimes for which he was convicted and would not have been prosecuted if the DNA testing results had been available at the time of trial. Mr. McKinney was released after more than 30 years in prison when the court set aside his convictions in 2009.

“In the eyes of the judicial system, Mr. McKinney is innocent. While I appreciate the hard work and recommendations of the Board of Parole, in this case I defer to the finding of the court charged with determining Mr. McKinney’s guilt or innocence.”

Attorneys David Raybin and Jack Lowery represented McKinney and spoke about his exoneration in December.

“It was very emotional. It was nine years of effort, nine years of war to stand behind this man and it was the right thing,” Raybin said. “You asked, ‘why did the governor go against the parole board.’ Because it was the right thing to do, and he was relying on evidence.”

Shelli King, Tennessee treasury communications director, said McKinney has up to a year to file a claim with the board, which consists of five state officials. King said the board would hold a hearing with McKinney and consider facts of the claim, as well as physical and mental suffering and potential loss of earnings.

McKinney has filed all necessary paperwork.

The board will also decide if McKinney would receive his compensation in one lump sum, or through monthly payments. King said factors the board would consider include special need for the lump sum, McKinney’s ability to manage the lump sum payment and his safety.

Raybin said the group would seek the lump-sum payment based on McKinney’s age.

“I serve the Lord, and he knows the things I need and he makes sure the right people walk in my life and be by my side,” said McKinney, who said his focus is on spreading the word of Christ and not the money.

Lowery said the lump sum or payments would not be subject to taxes, while Raybin said the statute hasn’t kept up with inflation.

“I think Tennessee needs to revisit that issue for someone who has been incarcerated for that long,” Raybin said.

King said the board does not have a specific timeframe to make a judgment, but he noted the hearing would be open to the public.

McKinney was released from prison in July 2009 thanks to DNA evidence after he spent 31 years of a 100-year sentence in prison for rape and first-degree burglary he didn’t commit in 1977 in Memphis.

When McKinney was released, he received a $13,556 payment from the federal government. However, citing the payment was a mistake, the government started garnishing McKinney’s wages when he worked at Lifeway Christian warehouse in Nashville. In 2014, McKinney’s record with the state was finally expunged.

The then-Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole recommended against exoneration when it conducted a clemency hearing for McKinney in 2010. In 2014, a Shelby County judge expunged McKinney’s record, but he remained without exoneration.

McKinney was allowed to reapply under Haslam’s administration.