Boyd sponsors bill to outlaw state-funded abortions

The bill, introduced and sponsored by Jimmy Matlock, R-Lenoir City, aims to protect the sanctity of life by eliminating taxpayer funding to facilities that perform elective abortions. It does not impact the availability of other critical health care services offered to Tennessee women.

“As a conservative, husband, and father, I believe it is imperative that we further strengthen Tennessee’s abortion laws to protect our most innocent,” said Boyd, R-Lebanon. “I am proud that so many of my Republican colleagues have also demonstrated their support for this initiative that enhances Tennessee’s pro-life stance.”

According to the Department of Finance and Administration, providers across the state received almost $1 million in funding from 2012-2017.

“For too long, a false narrative has existed that our taxpayer dollars do not fund abortions, and that is simply not the case,” said Matlock. “It is time to end taxpayer assistance for these facilities once and for all. We must protect the unborn and fight for the pro-life beliefs of our residents.”

