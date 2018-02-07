Hutto highlights Wilson County successes

Hutto addressed local councilors, commissioners, businesses and education leaders in attendance for the event, held by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

“The things I’m going to talk to you about today only happen because of what you’ve done to make these things possible,” Hutto said.

Hutto highlighted Wilson County’s success in education, transportation, quality of life, business and more during his hour-long speech.

“You’re living in the hottest region of the country,” he said. “I don’t know if that resonates with you or not, but it’s a big deal.”

Hutto highlighted Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District for their continued success. Wilson County Schools maintains some of the highest ACT and graduation rates in the state, while Lebanon schools achieved a Level 5 – the highest possible – growth on its Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System assessment for the fifth consecutive year.

Government leaders and bodies throughout Wilson County received recognition from Hutto, including the Wilson County Commission, which he said is oftentimes more unified than it appears.

“Since they took office in 2010, about 900 resolutions have passed to get things done. There were 25 folks for each one of those resolutions. There were 19,283 ‘yeses’ and 2,058 ‘nos.’ Simply saying, their unity is there,” Hutto said. “You may hear that there’s conflict here and there. That conflict is not bad.”

Hutto also highlighted the county’s improved public safety, marked by the recent opening of a Wilson County Emergency Management Agency station in Norene.

Hutto also discussed potential opportunities for Wilson County.

One opportunity is a potential link between Cedars of Lebanon State Park and Long Hunter State Park. The trail would make the county the first in the state to link two state parks.

Another opportunity involves the potential for a Music City Star stop the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.

Hutto said the county would continue to focus on education, quality of life and public safety moving forward.