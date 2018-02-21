Mt. Juliet City Hall to get makeover

The exterior of the building at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road hasn’t been touched since the 1980s, and was beginning to show signs of wear and tear.

“We hope to have everything completed in June. The entire exterior is being remodeled, minus the roof,” said City Manager Kenny Martin.

The renovation project will replace old windows and doors with new energy-efficient windows and doors, according to Martin.

“The old leaky panels are being replaced with brick,” he said.

Martin said City Hall visitors should expect some construction noise for the next few months due to the project.