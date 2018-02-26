Commission splits on land purchase policy

The resolution took aim at any county entity that would request funding from the Wilson County Commission to purchase at least 10 acres, and would have required that entity to provide a geological study on 100 percent of the land performed by a licensed third party company.

The entity would have also been required to provide identification on all blue line streams and 100-year flood areas, grave relocation and utility relocation.

A similar resolution drew criticism from some commissioners in December, including Commissioner Annette Stafford, whose amendment Monday to exclude Wilson County Schools was not supported by sponsor Commissioner Bobby Franklin.

Franklin said the resolution was not designed to target Wilson County Schools, and said he would not bring a similar resolution back to the commission. He said the resolution was an effort to do “due diligence” in regards to land purchases.

Commissioners Stafford, William Glover, Wendell Marlowe, Sonja Robinson, Mike Justice, Sara Patton, Terry Scruggs, Becky Siever, Jeff Joines and Gary Keith voted against the measure, while commissioners Cindy Brown, Jim Emberton and Kenny Reich were absent.

The similar resolution last year drew seven proposed amendments from commissioners.

The commission did not pass amendments for a deferral for 30 days, deferral for 60 days, exclusion of Wilson County Schools, using general fund money to pay for studies and removing the 10-acre requirement.

During the meeting, Joines questioned what entities outside of the school system and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center has purchased more than 10 acres of land recently, and said he believed the requirements should have been required for all building projects.

“We build fire halls on small tracts of land. We build stuff on small tracts of land, so it needs to be any and all. If we’re going to protect the taxpayer, let’s protect them,” said Joines, who disputed Franklin’s claim the requirements were unnecessary for small projects. “If we build a $2 million fire hall, that’s $2 million of taxpayer money, so that’s not worth protecting?”