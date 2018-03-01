Lebanon city council discusses employee pay in work session

The talk came after a presentation Feb. 12 and continued Wednesday night to evaluate the city’s employee pay as it compares to the job market and competitive cities.

According to Lebanon Human Resources Director Sylvia Reichle, the city’s pay is below marked based on the study done by Steve Thompson with Burris, Thompson and Associates.

“So, the recommendations from Steve Thompson were to increase the pay-grade structure, which is the min, mid and max ranges, up 3 percent, and increase the current employee salaries by 2 percent in order to maintain competitiveness for 2018-2019,” said Reichle.

Reichle recommended the city implement the suggested changes to beginning with the new pay-period March 31. Some of the council members felt the cities used in the comparison were not a fair comparison.

“I’m very concerned whenever you have Franklin and Brentwood in there,” said Ward 3 Councilor Rob Cesternino. “Competing with them is an unrealistic expectation just because of the money that they have going into there. I also, again am concerned, and I cannot understand why anything that includes Lebanon has Murfreesboro and Clarksville on there. Those are cities in excess of 100,000 people.”

Reichle argued since Murfreesboro is, in fact, drawing from the same labor pool as Lebanon, they should be included in the study to allow Lebanon to remain competitive to bring in employees.

Lebanon finance commissioner Stuart Lawson said the city did have the money to pay for the employee salary for the next year, but some councilors were concerned about what the increase would mean for the future.

“When things go bad, what’s your and the mayor’s plan when we can’t rely on [the tax revenue] that you just showed us?” asked Ward 6 Councilor Rick Bell.

Mayor Bernie Ash explained he thought the increase would allow them to bring in more qualified employees that would benefit the city in the future.

“We can get through the 2018-2019 budget year without doing anything right now,” he said. “We’ll be finishing up our two-year budget then, we’ll have a whole new budget. If the economy turns down in a year, which I don’t think it will, I think we’ll have a few years or more to go before the economy turns down. But I don’t think it’s going to dive. I’m not an economist, so I don’t know. We know we can get through 2018-2019. When we sit down to look at the new two-year budget, we’ll be able to look at the economy then and make decisions.”

The salary increase would cost the city about $800,000 for 2018-2019, and Lawson said the city could cover the increase with its current budget.

“I think we have to do something now,” said Ash. “I think we’re in a good financial situation to take care of the situation now.”

“There will be a time where some city council will need to vote on some kind of sanitation fee or property tax increase,” said Bell. “Because the economy’s going to go down sometime. I mean, that’s just the way it works.”

Several councilors tried to talk through alternate plans. Cesternino suggested putting together a committee to look at the issue, though Ash argued a committee wouldn’t do as well as a professional like Thompson.

Reichle asked the council to consider the issue at its Tuesday meeting, and then again at its March 20 meeting. She said it would give the city time to implement the pay raises, if the council passed them, by March 31.