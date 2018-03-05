Bill aims to end emissions testing

The bill, which received unanimous support from members of the Wilson County legislative delegation, as well as Tennessee General Assembly members – would apply to motorists in Hamilton, Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties where vehicle emissions testing is still required prior to vehicle registration or renewal.

The 1990 Federal Clean Air Act required the state to develop more restrictive regulations to control air pollution from mobile sources in counties, which didn’t meet federal standards for air quality.

Currently, testing is done on vehicles with a model year of 1975 and newer if those vehicles are powered by gasoline or diesel engines and weigh up to 10,500 pounds. More than 1.5 million vehicles went through emissions testing in Tennessee last year in the six counties where it is required.

The idea for the bill came following a report from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation released in August that revealed all 95 Tennessee counties met federal air quality health standards. After the results of the report were released, it became clear to both Lynn and Boyd mandatory testing was no longer needed.

“We do not have to choose between clean air and placing costly, burdensome regulations on working families – this is a false narrative,” said Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “I understand that there may have been good intentions behind the testing, but it is time to end its harmful, unintended consequences for Tennessee’s middle class. Frankly, emissions testing has outlived its usefulness; it is time for it to go.

“Most of our automobile pollution is created by truckers and cars passing through Nashville and then the emissions drift east, obviously something which we have no control over. The cities I represent have been asking for this bill.”

Boyd said, “Vehicle testing is not only time consuming but seems to disproportionally affect people who can least afford to make repairs to their cars. With all 95 counties now meeting federal air quality standards, as well as the continual improvement of emissions and fuel efficiency on newer cars, I think we can safely turn the page and end vehicle testing here in Wilson County.”

Members of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will next consider the bill.

Lynn serves as chair of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee. She is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources, House Finance Ways and Means and House Ethics Committee, as well as the Joint Fiscal Review Committee. She lives in Mt Juliet and represents House District 57, which includes Wilson County.

Boyd serves as a member of the House Insurance and Banking Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee and subcommittee. Boyd lives in Lebanon and represents House District 46, which includes Cannon and part of Wilson and DeKalb counties.