911 Board talks CAD system, phone calls

The CAD system, or computer-aided dispatch system, would put all dispatchers at each agency in the county on the same computer system, even if they were not in the same building.

“We’re in a different environment here, because we’re going to have so many agencies that in the future will come up on our CAD,” said director of Wilson County 911 Karen Moore. “So, as a whole, we’ve got to make the right decision on [a CAD system]. What’s good for us may not be good for WEMA, may not be good for Lebanon fire, Lebanon police, Wilson County sheriff or Mt. Juliet.”

Moore went on to explain that the organization would have to do more research into the companies as every provider would claim to work universally, but that’s not always the case.

Also discussed at the meeting was the amount of calls taken during the month of February. According to Moore, the total amount of calls to all the agencies was 2,537 with Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and Lebanon Police Department receiving the most with 680 and 543 calls respectively.

Most of the calls came from cell phones, as they accounted for 2,087 of the calls, while landlines only accounted for 455.

The organization also added 47 new county addresses and 64 new subdivision addresses.