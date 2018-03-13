Gubernatorial candidate to visit Wilson County

Boyd’s schedule includes meet and greets at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce from 8:30-9:15 a.m., Lebanon Gasification Plant from 10:15-11 a.m., Wilson County Expo Center from 11:15 to noon, Lebanon Municipal Airport from 12:15-1:30 p.m., Tennova Healthcare from 1:45-2:30 p.m., and Cumberland University from 2:45-3:30 p.m.

Boyd has participated in several forums and roundtable events during his run for governor.

“I think it’s important that the next governor knows something about being an entrepreneur, being innovative, making a payroll and running an organization. With my business experience, I’ve showed that. I think it’s also important the next governor knows how government actually works,” Boyd said during the Tennessee Business Roundtable’s 2018 Gubernatorial Round Robin at Vanderbilt University.

Boyd is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corp., headquartered in Knoxville, with more than 700 employees worldwide and with offices in seven countries.

Boyd previously served as Tennessee Economic and Community Development commissioner, and helped develop the state’s Drive to 55 initiative and Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect scholarship programs.

Other candidates include businessman Bill Lee, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell, state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh, Congresswoman Diane Black and realtor Kay White.