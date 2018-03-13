Haslam declares March as ‘General Aviation Month’

“General aviation plays a vital role in driving commerce, agriculture and tourism throughout the state,” said Selena Shilad, Alliance for Aviation Across America executive director. “We thank Gov. Haslam for issuing the proclamation and recognizing the importance of general aviation in The Volunteer State.”

“Business aviation helps Tennessee companies to compete in our increasingly global economy, and allows these businesses to manage operations in multiple locations and maximize productivity,” said Ed Bolen, president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association. “We appreciate Gov. Haslam’s recognition of this vital industry and look forward to working with him in the future.”

According to the proclamation: “Many communities in Tennessee depend heavily on general aviation and community airports for the continued flow of commerce, tourists and visitors to our state.”

Lebanon Municipal Airport manager Heather Bay discussed goals, changes and initiatives for the airport this year.

“There is excitement for the progress ahead for the new west side developments of the airfield,” Bay said.

Construction currently taking place on the airfield’s west side includes a 12,600-square-foot maintenance hangar and corporate aircraft hangar.

The Lebanon City Council approved a bid last year for the construction of Aviation Boulevard, which would connect South Hartmann Drive to the new Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal building.

“There have been numerous meetings in the development of a new, formal entrance for the airfield to meet the demands and vision for the new terminal and west side development,” Bay said.