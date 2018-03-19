Commission OKs school budget amendment

The group approved $335,000 to repair two sections of roofing at the school district’s new central office on Harding Drive after district leaders originally hoped to delay the project for three to five years.

Wilson County Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said the district needed to expedite the roofing project due to leaks caused by recent rain and sections of the roof being out of warranty.

The roofing areas cover the Wilson County Adult High School section and board of education room.

The funds will come from the district’s general purpose school fund.

The group also approved $140,000 for the county’s PEG channel, which will broadcast on YouTube and television channels. The channel will feature educational videos about government, county events and information and more, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Commissioners also honored retiring Mt. Juliet High School principal Mel Brown and the Wilson County Ag Extension office.

Brown announced his retirement earlier this year after 14 years as the school’s leader and 45 years in education.

Brown started his education career at Two Rivers High School in 1966. In 1972, he moved to McGavock High School, where he also served as assistant football coach and head baseball coach after several Metro Nashville schools closed.

As head baseball coach, he amassed 582 wins, three Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association state championships, three TSSAA state runner-ups, seven “coach of the year” honors and averaged 29 wins per season. The McGavock High School baseball field is named “Mel Brown Field” in his honor.

Brown served as assistant principal at Hillsboro High School from 1992-96 and Lebanon High School during the 2003-2004 school year before he was appointed principal at Mt. Juliet High School.

March is Extension Month in Tennessee, which recognizes the national educational program supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wilson County 4-H, a program of the agriculture extension, has 2,124 members, including 75 participants on judging and competitive teams, and 209 in special project groups.

Wilson County’s 4-H program includes archery, cooking club, sewing club, livestock group, horse group, honor club, after-school groups, home-school groups and more.

Commissioners also voted to retain current Wilson County attorney Mike Jennings in the same role. Jennings’ compensation will be just less than $87,000.