State House approves ‘In God We Trust’ bill

The bill, which passed by an 81-8 vote tally Monday evening, would require each local education agency to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent location within Tennessee’s schools. The Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation brought the initiative to Lynn.

“In God We Trust” has served as the official motto of the United States since 1956. It first appeared on the 2-cent penny in 1864 and on paper currency in 1957. Currently, 19 other states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Mississippi and Virginia, took similar action to educate future generations of school students about the national motto.

“Our national motto and our founding documents are the cornerstones of freedom, and they must be shared with our future generations,” said Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “I am honored to have sponsored passage of an initiative that will remind our current and future students about the true foundation for American life – faith and family.”