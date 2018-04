The group hopes to spark conversations among legislative leaders about expanding Medicaid, a move they said will keep tax dollars in Tennessee.

A demonstration will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. outside the Mt. Juliet post office at 2491 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

Demonstrations will also take place in Nashville, Knoxville, Athens, Hendersonville, Shelbyville, Brentwood and Murfreesboro.