Hutto takes part in March for Meals

March is the month Meals-on-Wheels programs nationwide come together for the March for Meals event to bring awareness to senior hunger. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto visited the Mt. Juliet meal site March 29 to deliver meals. Community engagement manager Sharon McDaniel said, ‘We were honored to have Mayor Hutto. He truly cares about seniors in his community and suggested SCAN for one our seniors who is lonely during the day and also put us in contact with a [Veterans Affairs] officer to help a veteran with a hole in the roof of his trailer. We so appreciate Mayor Hutto and his care and offers of help for our seniors.’ Anyone in need a meal or would like to volunteer may contact Meals-on-Wheels at 615-850-3910 or on mc-mealsonwheels.com.