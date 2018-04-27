Wilson County Tea Party holds meet and greet the candidates

Voters and candidates for school boards, county and state offices in any of the counties in the Sixth Congressional District were invited.

“This year’s countywide elections Aug. 2 promises to be the most exciting in years,” said Tom Hoffman with the Wilson County Tea Party. “Many more vigorous candidates from all political persuasions are running, including conservatives, liberals, independents, Republicans and Democrats.”

Wilson County Tea Party chairman Rob Joines said the most important reason to hold the event was to help educate people.

“You will hear me say that over and over again,” said Joines. “We want to educate the voters and, as I’ve said before, I’m personally conservative. The Tea Party stands for conservative values, and we’re not going to be ashamed of that, but I want this to be a very civil thing. We shout past each other, no one talks anymore. We want to educate people on where the individual candidates stand and let the voter make the best decision.”

Joines said the Tea Party will continue to do events such as this to help voters make the best decision possible.

“We’re going to learn how to make it better,” said Joines. “We’ll do another one at some point and it will be bigger and better. We’ll have more people and more candidates. So, that’s the goal, to really grow and meet the needs of the voters.”

Among the candidates in attendance were Wilson County mayoral candidates Randall Hutto and Mae Beavers.

State Sen. Mark Pody also attended the event, as well as 19-year-old Wilson County Commission candidate Preston George.