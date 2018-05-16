Pody-sponsored abortion bill becomes law

The law said if an ultrasound is performed as part of an examination prior to an abortion, the person who performs the ultrasound must offer the woman the opportunity to learn the results of the ultrasound.

“I am pleased to see this legislation signed into law,” Pody said. “This new law will ensure that a woman has the opportunity to see the ultrasound of her unborn baby prior to terminating her pregnancy and will ensure none of that information will be withheld from her.”

The new law will also require the person who performs the ultrasound to inform the woman of the presence or absence of a fetal heartbeat, along with any other information she requests.

“Eighty percent of women who see an ultrasound do not follow through with abortion, so I am confident this bill will save the lives of babies in Tennessee,” Pody said.