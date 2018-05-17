Government Mt. Juliet commission defers talks on new high school Jacob Smith • Today at 7:30 PM jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission deferred a discussion on the new high school on Lebanon Road at its monthly meeting Thursday night. According to commission chairman, Luke Winchester, the commission deferred at the request of the developer. The next planning commission will be June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Commission Chambers at 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt.Juliet. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.