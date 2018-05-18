Commission to discuss meeting broadcasts

The resolution, if approved, would show the will of commissioners to have all county commission and committee meetings video recorded, broadcasted on the county’s PEG channel and made available on the county’s website.

The Wilson County Commission approved $140,000 in April for the county’s PEG channel, which will broadcast on YouTube and television channels. The channel will feature educational videos about government, county events, information and more, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Equipment includes a green screen, cameras, audio and visual accessories and more that would allow the county to produce content in different locations. The equipment would also allow the county to broadcast commission and committee meetings when possible.

Tressa Bush will head up the PEG channel operation. She said due to technology, the cost of video recording and server space has reduced to the point that recording and storage of the meetings could be accomplished within the budget already appropriated for the PEG channel.

Meeting recordings would help with recording meeting minutes, show the full context of every discussion and ensure all deliberations are accurately archived for later reference.

Bush said she met with Cumberland University and Wilson County Schools officials about potential internships for students to assist in producing content for the channel. She said she met with various entities throughout Wilson County to gauge interest and discuss potential content for the channel.

Bush said she has already published some content similar to what would be featured on the channel on Facebook and YouTube at Wilson County, TN – Government on both sites.

Monday’s meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.