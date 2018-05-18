County halts short-term rental property law changes

Gov. Bill Haslam signed into effect Thursday new law, known as the “Short Term Rental Unit Act,” which regulates short-term rentals in the state.

The law allows current properties to be grandfathered in if future local municipalities ban them. However, the grandfather clause no longer applies to the property if there is a change in ownership.

The Wilson County Commission approved an amendment to its zoning regulations in March that effectively treated short-term residential rentals like bed-and-breakfast establishments.

The change would have required property owners who rent their properties for short-term use – less than 30 days – to follow similar guidelines as bed-and-breakfast facilities. The change applied to Airbnb, VRBO and other similar rental services.

Through Airbnb and similar services, people can list, find and rent properties for set periods of time for a fraction of the price of most hotels. Typically, renters can rent rooms at the property rather than the entire estate.

Those properties would have been required to have an on-site caretaker or on a premises within 10 miles of the facility, as well as contact information for the property owner or caretaker.

The facilities would have also been required to submit the information to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, building inspector’s office and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency.

Wilson County planning director Tom Brashear said Friday he did not completely understand the impact the new state law had on Wilson County’s potential changes.

“It had a bunch of ‘amend this section,’ ‘delete this section,’ and it’ll be much more clearer once the public chapter is published,” Brashear said.

Brashear said the department has heard from several residents who were looking forward to the county’s enactment of new regulations.

Wilson County District 18 Commissioner Terry Muncher said last month he supported the change due to the presence of short-term property rentals in his district. Muncher said he typically gets a call each week about the establishments and could name a list of problems he’s encountered.

“One young couple brought to my attention – and I’d never thought of it. He said, ‘I have a 12-year-old daughter, and weekend to weekend, I never know who is going to be next door.’ That’s scary. I’m a parent, and that scares me,” Muncher said during the commission meeting.

“I think one of the reasons we chose to go ahead and withdraw this is because the state is making changes,” said Brashear, who said he felt initially the new state law muted the county’s changes. “Even if we have something left that we might be able to enforce upon them, it’s not clear right now, so we really didn’t feel like there was a good point in bringing them in and try to enforce an ordinance for all of 10 days and have it overturned by the state of Tennessee.”

Wilson County Planning Department officials also discussed provisions relative to Airbnb and similar rentals in 2016 regarding noise.

Brashear said noise complaints had increased around the time of discussion, particularly with vacation rental homes and Airbnb-style facilities.

Brashear said many of the county’s Airbnb-style properties are near lakes, which attract people who may have business in Nashville, participate in local sporting events or want a vacation.