Mt. Juliet planners defer development talks again

The development, which was previously deferred at the commission’s April 19 meeting, involves annexation of property and development of a neighborhood known as Lynnwood Station.

Several nearby residents, including 96-year-old World War II veteran Robert Masto, expressed concern at what the development would do to traffic in the area if it was improved.

“We’ve lived here almost 11 years,” said Masto. “I’ll tell you, I look at the traffic on Mt. Juliet Road today compared to what it was 11 years ago, it’s out of this world. I hate to think what it’s going to be 11 years from now. It’s going to be gridlocked.

“We totally object to using an old residential street as a speedway out of this development. I think that’s bad. Besides that, at 96-years-old, I’m going to be in Never-Never Land before you are, and my ghost is going to come back to haunt you.”

The commission voted to recommend approval for the annexation, but when it got to the next item, which would rezone the property from multi-family and business development center to medium density, the property owner expressed concern if that item passed and the others didn’t, he would be stuck with medium-density property.

At the request of the developer, the other items on the agenda were deferred until the commission’s next meeting, which will be June 21.