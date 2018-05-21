Commission approves meeting broadcasts

The resolution passed by a 21-1 vote with three commissioners absent to have all commission and a few committee meetings video recorded on the county’s PEG channel and made available on the county’s website.

The original resolution called for all committee meetings to be recorded, but District 5 Commissioner Jerry McFarland requested an amendment that only the education and budget committee meetings be recorded due to insufficient manpower.

“I’d like to amend that at least for the first year, because it’s going to be pretty logistic heavy for one person and volunteers and interns to be able to get to all of those meetings the first year we start this thing,” said McFarland.

The commission approved $140,000 in April for the county’s PEG channel, which will broadcast on YouTube and television channels. The channel will feature educational videos about government, county events, information and more, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Equipment includes a green screen, cameras, audio and visual accessories and more that will allow the county to produce content in different locations and at commission and committee meetings.

Tressa Bush will head up the PEG channel operation. She said due to technology, the cost of video recording and server space has reduced to the point that recording and storage of the meetings could be accomplished within the budget already appropriated for the PEG channel.

Meeting recording will help with recording minutes, show the full context of every discussion and ensure all deliberations are accurately archived for later reference.

Bush said she met with Cumberland University and Wilson County Schools officials about potential internships for students to assist in producing content for the channel. She said she met with various entities throughout Wilson County to gauge interest and discuss potential content for the channel.

Bush said she has already published some content similar to what will be featured on the channel on Facebook and YouTube at Wilson County, TN – Government on both sites.

The commission also honored longtime Wilson County Constable, Glenn “Oco” Hamblen and his family by naming Hamblen the chief constable of Wilson County. Commissioner and former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe presented the proclamation to Hamblen and gave him a plaque with one of his first constable badges on it.

“I’m honored to do this, because I’ve had a long history with Oco Hamblen, and he has with me,” said Ashe. “He was first elected constable in 1962. I was elected constable on the old 14th District in ’77. He and I found the Constable Association together. Prior to that, I started working with Oco in 1972 Cecil [Bryan] was sheriff, and I worked with him a lot after ’74, so we’ve been together about 45 years.”

Ashe read the resolution, and presented Hamblen with two plaques; one honored him as chief constable of the county, and the other had his badge on it.