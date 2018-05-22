Lebanon planners OK Timberline rezoning

Each specific plan is unique to the area it applies to, which allows flexibility on details within each plan.

The specific plan for Timberline includes a four-year improvement plan that includes lighting, sidewalk and other property improvements.

Byron Gill, an attorney with Rochelle McCulloch and Aulds, represents L&M Properties and spoke to the commission last week.

“They have done this in other locations in other states. They have found this property and talked to current owners, who are kind of coasting, to be honest with you with the property. I think everybody acknowledges there are multiple violations and issues out there,” Gill said.

Lebanon planning director Paul Corder said a specific plan would allow the city to enforce certain code violations at the site, which developed over time, mainly due to complications with a lawsuit that went unsettled when the property was annexed into the city.

City planners met with representatives from other departments, as well as city councilors and law enforcement officials, about the site and potential changes.

“You get into a situation that would be a crisis for the city, I think, if you went in and forced the commercial general zoning, right now. You would expect an 180-day turnover, and ultimately, what we’re dealing with here is people on the ground,” Donovan said last week.

Corder highlighted a situation in Chattanooga where city officials shut down a homeless encampment in its downtown region, which displaced more than 100 people. Chattanooga officials allocated about $50,000 for temporary shelter for those people.

Lebanon officials said if the city heavily enforced its codes for the site, it would potentially displace about 200 families.