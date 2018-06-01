Council discusses potential flood mitigation, soccer fields

Lacy Thompson with the Nashville division of the Corps of Engineers presented the idea to the council, along with Lebanon public works commissioner Jeff Baines. The detention structure would be located on the south side of Stumpy Lane off Highway 231 south and would slow flooding of the creek and help mitigate flooding on the square, which Mayor Bernie Ash said might always be a problem.

“We’re talking about flood mitigation on the square,” said Ash. “We’re not going to stop flooding on the square. We’re talking millions upon millions of dollars.”

The funding for the dry dam would be funded 65 percent with federal funds and 35 percent by the city, according to Thompson.

With the purchase of the land for the flood detention center comes a unique opportunity to solve another of the city’s problems, recreation areas, according to Baines.

He proposed buying about 110 acres around the area, which could be used for soccer and possibly baseball and softball fields.

Ash said he felt the location was ideal to hold tournaments where people could then go into the city to eat and shop, and the city would benefit from the tax money.

“This would be a great place for the soccer fields and for recreation,” said Ash. “It would keep tax dollars in Lebanon. I think if we build out on [State Route] 109, we’re going to lose a lot of tax dollars to Mt. Juliet. We love Mt. Juliet, but we want to keep tax dollars in Lebanon.”

The council decided to take steps toward the project and told Baines to begin speaking to property owners in the area.