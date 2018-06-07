Economic board talks shopping local

The members discussed ways to get Wilson County residents to stay local when they shop so the money goes back to the cities and can, in turn, be used for developments that benefit them.

“A lot of times people don’t fully understand the benefits of staying local,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin, who is a member of the JECDB executive committee. “You hear a lot of people talking about going online and buying lawn equipment and cars or whatever. There’s a lot of places you can buy that stuff, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that benefits them individually.”

Martin discussed the possibility of an ongoing campaign to encourage residents to shop within their communities.

“We preach it at every event we go to, but sometimes it out of sight, out of mind if you don’t see it throughout the county,” said Martin. “I don’t know how you can build that passion people have. It’s almost like you have to be selfish with spending money in your own county, because everything you spend somewhere else benefits that place.”

“We had an influx of restaurants over at Providence, and that probably did as much as anyone has ever done to convince people to shop in Wilson County,” said board attorney Robert Rochelle.

The committee also discussed guidelines for an office incentive program to try to convince more businesses to occupy office spaces in Wilson County. The group wanted to make sure the program will benefit the cities and will look into the logistical side with costs and office spaces available.