Council calls special meeting

The agenda includes:

• budget amendments for $6.2 million to renovate the current Emergency Services Unit building at 1017 Sparta Pike to become the new police station. The current police station is on Tennessee Boulevard.

• a contract for the addition to and renovation of the building for the police station at 1017 Sparta Pike.

• budget amendments for a new $259,414 sanitation truck for the recycling program.

• new job positions in the Lebanon Fire Department, public services, stormwater and natural gas departments.

Councilors approved the police station and sanitation truck on first reading Tuesday evening, and saw the need to call a special meeting to fully approve the items and a few others.

New job positions were previously under one ordinance on Tuesday’s agenda, but councilors voted to defer that ordinance, citing the need to see more details about the individual positions.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.