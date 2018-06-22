Lynn receives public safety advocate award

The public safety advocate award is given to a legislator who recognizes the necessity of protecting our citizens and takes action to advance public safety.

“Rep. Lynn is keenly aware of the public safety issues faced by Tennesseans on a daily basis. She has taken action, by her support of legislation initiated by the District Attorneys Conference, to provide stronger protection to elder and vulnerable citizens and to child victims of sexual abuse, as well as to punish drug dealers more severely,” said Jerry Estes, Executive Director of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference. “She is a committed leader and is more than deserving of this award.”

In 2018, Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, was instrumental in defeating a measure that would have decreased the size of the drug-free zones around Tennessee’s schools. She has prioritized the safety and wellbeing of Tennesseans throughout her time serving in the General Assembly.

“I am a strong advocate for maintaining drug-free school zones; it is important to protect students from harmful substances,” said Lynn. “I thank the district attorneys for recognizing me for this work, and I will continue to fight to enhance safety for our students, as well as residents in cities and towns across Tennessee.”

Lynn serves District 57, which includes Wilson County, in the state House.

