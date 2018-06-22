Mt. Juliet planners give OK for new high school

The commission previously deferred discussion on the development at the request of the developer.

The proposed Green Hill High School – the name listed on the commission’s agenda – on Lebanon Road near where it intersects with North Greenhill Road, takes up about 1.84 acres.

The development was presented to the commission in four parts, the plan of services, the annexation of the property, the land use plan amendment and the site plan.

The first three sections of the proposition received a unanimous recommendation from the commission, but planners were split on the site plan. It ended up with a positive recommendation on a 5-4 vote.

Last year, the Wilson County Commission approved $1.5 million for Wilson County Schools to conduct design services for a potential new high school in Mt. Juliet, which was the center of skepticism from some commissioners.

The design authorization does not signify the county commission’s commitment to spend $110 million for a new high school, which is the estimated cost.

Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright and Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall explained to commissioners and to Wilson County if a new school was not built, the only high school in Wilson County that would not exceed its maximum occupancy would be Watertown High School.

The proposed Green Hill High School will go before the Mt. Juliet City Commission with a positive recommendation at a future meeting.

According to Wilson County Schools spokesperson Jennifer Johnson, Green Hill High School is currently a placeholder name for the school and is not necessarily the official name of the new high school if it’s ultimately approved.