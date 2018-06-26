Development and tourism committee talks budget

Tourism director Amy Nichols said she and former interim director Penny Carroll have spent the last six months and developed an identity and plan for Wilson County, and they are currently ready to assess where they are and what they need.

One thing Nichols said the tourism department could use is a part-time employee to help manage the website.

“This part-time person would have a major focus on our website, as well as our social media,” said Nichols. “Right now, we can’t keep up. I’ve been sitting on information we need to put on our website for two weeks, and I’m just having a hard time getting to it. Our website is so crucial.”

According to Nichols and board chair Sue Vanatta, advertising campaigns, along with social media have reached almost 100,000 people in just 30 days.

The committee also discussed the possibility to get Nichols in front of the Wilson County Commission to bring her vision for the county to the commissioners.

Nichols further referenced new advertising campaigns, a new “WilCo on the Go” video series planned to air on the county’s new PEG channel and possible uses for the Wilson County Expo Center as ways the county continues to grow.