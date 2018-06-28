Mt. Juliet city planner cites dysfunction in resignation letter

Anthony started the job June 11 after he was hired to replace Larry Mizell. On June 23, he sent an email to City Manager Kenny Martin to announce his resignation followed by an official notice of resignation two days later.

“Over the last couple of weeks, I have sat through two meetings that have made it clear to me that I will not be a good fit for the city,” said Anthony in an email to Martin. “The planning commission meeting, in particular, demonstrated a level of dysfunction that I am simply not equipped to fix or handle. I know my limitations, and I know that I cannot force a decision-making body to change bad (and potentially illegal) habits that should have been corrected years ago. It is better that I go ahead and make this decision now rather than in six months or a year when the impact would be much greater.”

Despite the criticism of the planning commission, Anthony thanked Martin and the city’s planning staff for its friendliness and helping him during the two weeks he was on the job.

“This decision did not come easy,” he said in an email. “I spent Friday afternoon and evening consulting with family and close friends. I slept on it Friday night. I assure you that this is not how I saw my first opportunity to be a department head ending. Nevertheless, this decision is final. I hold no hard feelings, and I hope that, in time, neither will you.”