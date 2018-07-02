County budget committee hears needs

Solid waste department head Cindy Lynch asked for an increase of 1-2 cents per every $2.51 of tax money. According to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, each cent would be worth about $390,000 each year.

At one time, the solid waste department received 6 cents, but that amount was reduced to 2 cents a few years ago.

“We really need that for tires, fuel, stone,” said Lynch. “We need that for just about every line item.”

Budget committee member Jerry McFarland asked why the county reduced the department’s budget in the first place.

“We were broke,” said committee chair Mike Justice. “I think we always knew that that had to change. I think we’ve kind of kicked it down the road. We’ve done a lot through the years. Now we’re back on solid ground.”

Lynch also told the committee the county is in need of another public trash drop-off convenience center in the west end of the county. Lynch estimated the project would cost about $1.5 million if the organization could find some land that could be donated.

“The rule on the convenience center is you need a convenience center for every 12,000-15,000 people in the county,” said Lynch. “We currently have seven, so we’re a little behind.”

The budget committee voted unanimously to approve both of Lynch’s requests. Justice will bring the items to the Wilson County Commission’s July 16 meeting, where commissioners will vote on them.