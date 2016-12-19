Woman receives hearing gift

Carol Harper will receive a free pair of digital hearing instruments this Christmas after she was announced the winner of the Hearing Health Center holiday contest. Hearing Health staff chose Harper out of 14 contest entries to receive the instruments.

“I’m just ecstatic,” said Harper, who said she could hardly contain her excitement about her winnings. Hearing Health Center partnered with local senior citizen centers for the contest. People submitted a brief description of a person who they believed deserved the gift. Harper said her daughter secretly entered her into the contest.

“I had no idea about the contest, and then I got a message in the mail, and I saw the money amount and thought it was strange,” Harper said.

“All the stories that were sent in were amazing and heart touching,” said Valerie Pyles, Hearing Health marketing director.

All entries were read and selected by a committee of Hearing Health and senior citizen centers personnel.

In addition to the instruments, Harper will receive a comprehensive hearing exam and unlimited office visits in the next few years to make sure the instruments work properly. The package is valued at $4,000.