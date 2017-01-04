Tennova cardiac team celebrates 100th procedure

PCI is a non-surgical procedure used to treat the narrowed coronary arteries of the heart found commonly in coronary heart disease. It is used primarily to open a blocked coronary artery and restore blood flow to heart tissue, without requiring open-heart surgery. The procedure typically includes the insertion of stents.

“Today, we can treat heart attacks around the clock locally instead of having to transfer patients to Nashville. We would not have reached this important milestone without the dedication of our outstanding staff and the support of our community, which is crucial to continue this success and expand the availability of cardiac services,” said Dr. Fathi I. Ali, director of the hospital’s cardiac catheterization laboratory and cardiac services.

The completion of its 100th PCI is the latest milestone for the hospital’s interventional cardiology program. In November 2013, the hospital broke ground on its cardiac catheterization, or “cath,” lab, offering the most current technology and equipment. By December 2015, the hospital expanded capabilities to provide intervention around the clock during a heart attack or screening services to diagnose blockages.

“The exceptional cardiologists and cardiac team, as well as access to the cath lab, at Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon provide an important service to the community members of Wilson County and the surrounding counties. With the collaboration of local primary care physicians and EMS agencies, we are proud to have enhanced the quality of heart care at our hospital so patients and their families can stay close to home,” said Dr. James W. Morris, chief medical officer.

For more information about the cath lab and other cardiology services at Tennova Healthcare – Lebanon, call 615-453- 4500 or visit tennova.com.