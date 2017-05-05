Legislature passes abortion ban

Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, sponsor the “Tennessee Infants Protection Act,” which is similar to the legislation sponsored by Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, would prohibit abortion of a viable fetus except in a medical emergency and requires testing to determine viability if a woman is at least 20 weeks pregnant.

“What this legislation does is it addresses a very serious concern in the state of Tennessee. It strengthens current law enacted in 1973 regarding post-viability abortions,” said Hill, who said the legislation would mirror 20 other states.

“How anyone can advocate for the taking of that life after science and medicine has deemed it to be able to survive as an individual human being is beyond me,” he said.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery opined the legislation is “constitutionally suspect” earlier this year.

“Parts of the new act are also constitutionally suspect, particularly with respect to the proposed post-viability abortion ban and the viability testing requirement,” Slatery said.

“The proposed amendment to [state law] that would extend the current prohibition on abortion during fetal viability to include pregnancies when the fetus has attained a gestational age of at least 20 weeks is also constitutionally suspect. This would prohibit the termination of a pregnancy before viability of the fetus, which is unconstitutional under current, controlling U.S. Supreme Court precedent,” he said.

Hill said he believes Slatery’s opinion was wrong.

“When you look at his opinion, he is talking about pre-2011 Ohio statute. After 2011 is when the Ohio legislature corrected some of its issues that previous courts had ruled on and since then, that has never, ever been challenged in the court,” Hill said.

“Surely, we are not suggesting that our expertise, somehow, elevates us above the attorney general’s opinion,” said Rep. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis. “I am a firm believer that any of these decisions are between, that doctor, that person’s god and their family. There are difficult decisions that we in this chamber are not qualified to make.”

“It’s time that we do something for these children and prevent them from being ripped from the womb – the unconscionable events that take place when these abortions happen. I want us to move forward even more so to where abortion is absolutely unthinkable,” said Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Bill Haslam’s desk where he can sign the bill into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.