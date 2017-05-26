Preventable injuries fill hospitals each Memorial Day

Victims of many types of accidents, including automobile, boating, motorcycle, swimming and all-terrain vehicle accidents flood Vanderbilt each year during this holiday weekend, which is considered the official kick-off to summer.

“Many of these accidents could have been prevented or significantly reduced in severity with proper safety precautions such as wearing helmets and seatbelts,” said Dr. Richard Miller, chief of trauma and surgical critical care at Vanderbilt. “Alcohol is also a big contributor to accidents and injuries. It is critical to stay hydrated, consume alcohol in moderation and know your limits. Taking the keys away from those impaired may save a life.”

On average, Vanderbilt LifeFlight makes about 40 flights during Memorial Day weekend each year, which is nearly double the flight volume of a typical weekend. Vanderbilt LifeFlight experienced the highest volume of flights in the program’s history during the 2012 Memorial Day weekend, flying 90 patients in the three-day period.

Among the 2016 Memorial Day weekend trauma admissions, nearly half were motor vehicle collisions. Many of these car accidents were due to impaired driving, distracted driving and the overall heavy traffic over this weekend.

“One poor decision can impact the lives of many,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, medical director of the Vanderbilt Center for Trauma, Burn and Emergency Surgery at Vanderbilt. “I would encourage everyone to make responsible decisions this Memorial Day and celebrate the lives of those who defended and protected the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Vanderbilt offered some reminders for the upcoming holiday weekend:

• Fire: Properly clean grills to ensure the safety of everyone in the proximity of the grill, check for gas leaks and only use grills outside. Carefully monitor anyone who is near a fire of any kind, making sure that flammable material is not present near an open flame and properly extinguish fire pits when not in use.

• Water: Never swim alone, closely supervise children when near any body of water, wear flotation devices when boating and be mindful of other boaters and skiers nearby.

• Travel: Wear helmets at all times when riding a bicycle or motorcycle; wear seatbelts at all times when traveling by way of an automobile; obey the speed limit and other traffic laws; refrain from texting or other distracting activities while driving; and never consume alcohol while driving or too much before driving.

• Sun: Temperatures across the Southeast are expected to be in the mid- to high-80s this weekend, making heat-related illnesses and sunburn a concern. Wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water. If feeling faint or nauseous, get into a cool, shady place immediately.

• Alcohol: Limit alcohol intake, as it can impair judgment and intensify the consequences of heat exposure.