Quality Center to host amputee walking school

The event, headlined by Paralympic gold medalists Dennis Oehler and Todd Schaffhauser, will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Phoenix Physical Therapy.

Quality Center, a member of the CareRite Centers Network, partnered with Oehler and Schaffhauser to create an amputee support program, designed to train Quality Center staff members in providing healing and training modalities.

The amputee support program was designed to support patients who have undergone or will undergo an amputation, their families and medical professionals providing care. The comprehensive protocol is one that has evolved into a cohesive program, assisting more than 20,000 amputees to regain their strength, mobility and life.

Quality Center will offer additional free monthly programming following the June 19 kickoff event, free to anyone in the community. The Amputee Walking School is not one that an attendee will graduate from, but one where amputees and their families can continually come together for guidance and support.

Oehler and Schaffhauser will lead all classes.

Oehler and Schaffhauser, once the fastest amputee sprinters in the world, are three-time Paralympic gold medalists, participating in the 1988, 1992 and 1996 games. The two stars had the privilege of also training every sprinter to run – with the exception of one – in the 1996 games. Schaffhauser is widely known to have pioneered the “step-over-step” running style for above-the-knee amputees.

In May, Oehler and Schaffhauser presented a two-hour continuing education course for physical therapists entitled, Advanced Gait Training for Lower Extremity Amputees. More than 60 medical professionals were in attendance.

Quality Center also earned a special endorsement from Dr. Roy Terry and Dr. Larimore Warren for hosting the course. Physical therapists were presented with a synopsis of the training all CareRite Centers therapists receive in providing innovative and skillful care for amputee patients.

Oehler and Schaffhauser also met with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. Hutto’s nephew became an amputee following a shark attack several years ago.

“This is a great event for Wilson County residents to educate and inspire. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Tennessee, and we are glad that the leaders of this event chose Wilson County as a home place for this type of event,” Hutto said.

Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, formerly known as Quality Care Health Center, is directly across from the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon and has served Wilson County for more than 39 years. Quality Center joined the CareRite Centers Network in July 2016.

For additional information about the event, contact Brent Jarreau, director of community outreach, at 615-630-1657.