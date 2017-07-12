Vanderbilt moves to operate Walgreens clinics

The announcement builds on the continued relationship between Walgreens and Vanderbilt Health, which has included infusion services provided throughout the Middle Tennessee market and Walgreens pharmacy participation in VUMC’s clinically integrated network.

The existing clinics at these locations, currently managed by Walgreens, are planned to transition to VUMC in November, and will be an extension of the Vanderbilt Health System. The clinics will be known as Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens. Walgreens will continue to manage these clinic locations until the transition.

“We are pleased to announce this new collaborative relationship with Walgreens, which reflects the efforts of both our organizations to make high-quality health care services more accessible and coordinated for patients living throughout Middle Tennessee,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, M.D., Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer for VUMC. “Walgreens is a widely recognized industry leader and we look forward to sharing with them our commitment to improve the health of those we serve.”

At these 14 Walgreens locations, patients will be able to see Vanderbilt Health clinicians seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment. Among the available services are laboratory tests and treatments for common conditions such as bronchitis, bladder infections, flu, nausea and vomiting, sinus issues, seasonal allergies, sore throat and minor wounds.

“This is a great opportunity for Walgreens to work even closer with Vanderbilt Health,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to collaborate with community health systems, like Vanderbilt Health, to offer convenient access to affordable healthcare services while helping to ensure a true continuum of care for our patients.”

When the transition is complete, Vanderbilt Health-associated clinics will be located at the following Walgreens stores:

Nashville

• 3500 Gallatin Pike

• 5555 Edmondson Pike

• 518 Donelson Pike

• 4243 Harding Pike

Lebanon

1303 W. Main St.

Bellevue

7601 Highway 70 S.

Clarksville

1954 Madison St.

Franklin

9100 Carothers Pkwy.

Gallatin

585 Nashville Pike

Hendersonville

198 E. Main St.

Hermitage

400 Tulip Grove Road

Lavergne

5000 Murfreesboro Road

Murfreesboro

2401 Old Fort Pkwy.

Smyrna

400 Sam Ridley Pkwy.