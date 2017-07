Critical Red Cross blood shortage prompts call for more donations

Blood donations have fallen short of expectations for the past two months, resulting in about 61,000 fewer donations than needed and causing a significant draw down of the Red Cross blood supply. The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager of the Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Blood shortages often worsen around Independence Day due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering, and this year was no exception. Nearly 700 fewer blood drives were scheduled during the Independence Day week than the weeks before and after the holiday.

Overall, the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them happening the weeks before and after Independence Day.

New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year due in part to schools – where blood drives are held and where new donors give – being out of session during the summer months.

Because of donors, the Red Cross is able to provide blood products to patients like 6-year-old Elli Creecy, of Lawrenceburg. When Creecy was diagnosed with a Wilms’ tumor, a mass of cancer cells in kidney tissue, her family learned firsthand how important blood donations could be. Since her diagnosis in April 2016, Creecy has had surgery to remove the tumor and one of her kidneys. She received 1 pint of blood while completing chemotherapy treatments. Today, Creecy is only receiving routine checkups to ensure her cancer stays in remission.

Every two seconds in the United States, blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at about 2,600 hospitals across the country.

Upcoming blood drives in Wilson County include:

• July 20 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

• July 24 from 3-7 p.m. at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road in Lebanon.