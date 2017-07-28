Saint Thomas Health files certificate of need to expand

Pending approval from the state’s Health Services and Development Agency, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital plans to add 72 inpatient beds and additional capacity for outpatient services, at a project cost of more than $55 million.

Additionally, based on the community’s utilization of the Saint Thomas Medical Partners – New Salem care center, Saint Thomas Health filed a separate certificate of need application for investing in a $16.2 million surgery center to better meet current and future outpatient needs.

“While we are focused on ensuring that we have the appropriate capacity in the hospital setting, we also recognize growth opportunities on the outpatient to meet demand,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The planned developments in Rutherford County are part of Saint Thomas Health’s broader strategy to meet the needs of patients where they live and work. The lower-cost, high-quality care strategy aims to keep populations healthy and out of the hospital when possible by offering everything from primary care to outpatient surgeries. The expanded inpatient capacity responds to the inevitable care needs of steady community growth and an aging population.

Hearings on both projects will be in October.