Cancer center to hold celebration for survivors

This year’s free event, offered in partnership with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, will be held at the Vanderbilt Student Life Center, 310 25th Ave. S.

“This year, to celebrate our community impacted by cancer, we’re planning a big music and dance party with the entertainment provided by Soul Incision, a group of great rock-and-roll musicians who happen to work at Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” said Ali Schaffer, manager of patient and family centered care at VICC.

“Additionally, to highlight Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, cancer survivor Jessica Meyer will be sharing words of inspiration and humor.”

There will be a photo booth during the family friendly event with fun activities designed especially for children. Complimentary valet parking, desserts and beverages will be provided.

The annual celebration is open to cancer patients, survivors, family members, friends and health care providers. This is a community-wide activity and patients and survivors are welcome no matter where they received their cancer care.

Schaffer said VICC and Children’s Hospital faculty and staff look forward to the activity each year.

“It is such an honor for us to host this event marking each family’s cancer journey. We look forward to seeing so many familiar faces, as well as new faces to remind everyone that they’re not alone,” said Schaffer.

For more details and to reserve a seat, visit vanderbiltsurvivorsday.org or call 615-875-9215.

Organizers also invite participants to send in photos prior to the event that illustrate how patients and families celebrate life.

“We want to see high-resolution photos of you living with and beyond cancer. These can be photos of patients, families and caregivers. We want to share the stories and images of the real people in our community impacted by cancer and the photos will be used as part of a surprise event during the celebration,” Schaffer said.

The content needs to be suitable for public display and audiences of all ages.

By submitting pictures, participants are explicitly giving permission and consent for the photos to be used at the 2017 Cancer Survivor Celebration. Individuals will not be identified in the pictures, and the images will not be used outside of the event.

Photos should be submitted to allison.schaffer@vanderbilt.edu. For questions, call 615-322-9799.