New standards could mean more people diagnosed with high blood pressure

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have eliminated the diagnosis of pre-hypertension and instead will classify people as having normal blood pressure, elevated, stage one hypertension or stage two hypertension.

Dr. Cori Repp with U.S. HealthWorks said it’s going to change what many hear at the doctor’s office.

“I think a lot of folks are going to be a little bit concerned that when they go into their physician’s office, they’re going to hear ‘You have high blood pressure,’ and unfortunately that is going to be the case for a lot more people,” she said. “The good news is, you can do things about that.”

Diet and exercise are the most effective ways to alleviate high blood pressure. The new guideline is designed to help people take steps to control their blood pressure earlier.

Repp estimated there will be a 30 percent increase in the population of people who have a diagnosis of high blood pressure and hypertension.

While there are medicines available to treat high blood pressure, experts don’t believe the change in standards will lead to an increase in medication.

Repp said looking at all-natural approaches is the best step toward reduction.

“What we’re trying to do is encourage people to lead a more healthy lifestyle, to watch their diet, to decrease that salt, really watch what you’re eating over the holidays, decrease stress,” she said.

People with readings of 130 as the top number or 80 as the bottom one now are considered to have high blood pressure. High blood pressure used to be defined as 140/90.