Health screenings upcoming in Lebanon

Staff Reports • Today at 8:58 PM

Lebanon residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.  

Bartons Creek Baptist Church will hold community event Feb. 1 at the church at 1530 Bartons Creek Road in Lebanon.

Screenings can check for:

• the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

• diabetes risk.

• bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

• kidney, thyroid function and more.

Life Line officials said the screenings will be affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. 

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. For more information, call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

 

