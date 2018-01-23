Health screenings upcoming in Lebanon

Bartons Creek Baptist Church will hold community event Feb. 1 at the church at 1530 Bartons Creek Road in Lebanon.

Screenings can check for:

• the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.

• diabetes risk.

• bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.

• kidney, thyroid function and more.

Life Line officials said the screenings will be affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on age and risk factors. For more information, call 877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.