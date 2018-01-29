NAMI basics education program upcoming in Wilson County

The six-session course will begin Feb. 8 and continue each Thursday in February in Mt. Juliet.

The peer-led course will cover information about mental health conditions like attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, conduct disorder, depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, oppositional defiant disorder, schizophrenia and substance abuse disorders. It will provide participants with basic information about treating mental health conditions, listening and communication techniques, problem solving and coping skills and an overview of the mental health and school systems’ roles in supporting children with mental health conditions.

In addition to learning the facts about the conditions, participants will benefit from learning from others in similar situations and experience a community of support.

Two local volunteers, who are parents or family caregivers of people who developed a mental health condition as children, will teach the course. The volunteers were certified as course instructors. The co-teachers for the class will be Don Smith and Nancy Killen.

“This course is a wonderful experience,” Smith said, “It balances facts about mental health conditions and skill training with emotional support, self care and empowerment. We hope parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents with mental health conditions will take advantage of this opportunity.”

For more information or to register for the class, call Smith at 615-417-9083.