Red Cross winter blood shortage reaches critical level

The Red Cross currently considers the situation critical and reissued an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

More than 550 blood drives were forced to cancel due to winter weather in January, which caused more than 16,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected through last week. In the Red Cross Tennessee Valley blood services region, which includes Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky, 54 blood drives were forced to cancel due to winter weather this month, causing 1,470 donations to go uncollected. In addition, bitter cold and widespread flu have contributed to low turnout at many blood drives.

“Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” said Tiffany Taylor, external communications manager of the local Red Cross blood services region. “Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community, as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather.”

Every day, no matter the weather, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations to meet the needs of patients like Finnegan “Finn” Olson. Last January, Finn was born with a rare heart condition. He required multiple transfusions before, during and after heart transplant surgery last summer. Transfusions had an almost immediate effect on his personality and skin’s appearance.

“Each time Finn received a transfusion, you could see him pink up right away and have significantly more energy,” said his mother, Ali Olson. “We credit blood donation with making Finn stronger and helping keep him alive long enough to receive a new heart. Finn is living proof that blood helps save lives.”

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, by download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Wilson County include:

• Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 South Tarver Ave. in Lebanon.

• Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass or use the blood donor app.

