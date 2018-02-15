Nashville area tops list for flu activity gains

The Memphis area was third on the list, and Tennessee ranked fifth on the list of states with the most flu activity gains last week.

The Knoxville area was third on the list of designated market areas with the most flu activity overall last week.

The Walgreens Flu Index is a weekly report developed to provide state- and market-specific information regarding flu activity, and ranks those states and markets experiencing the highest incidences of influenza across the country.

The Flu Index provides insight by showing which cities or metropolitan areas are experiencing the most incidences of influenza each week based on index methodology. The data does not measure actual levels or severity of flu activity.

With the ability to generate hyper-local data across most U.S. markets, the flu index is an online, interactive resource that allows anyone to search and find information regarding the most current state of influenza in their community.

To view this week’s Walgreens Flu Index, maps and other online features, including the ability to search by market name or state, visit tinyurl.com/pxtltrm

The Walgreens Flu Index is compiled using weekly retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide, including Walgreens locations in Puerto Rico. The data is analyzed at state and geographic market levels to measure absolute impact and incremental change of antiviral medications on a per-store-average basis and does not include markets in which Walgreens has fewer than 10 retail locations.