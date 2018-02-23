Couple praises Tennova’s orthopedic care

The husband and wife enjoy boating and fishing, dancing, traveling and socializing with their friends at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.

They also share a history of joint pain. Both suffered from arthritic joints that had worn away cartilage until bone met bone.

It was no surprise they both came to the conclusion to have total joint replacement surgery at Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon. In fact, the Kirks had a combined four knee replacement surgeries performed at the hospital within a span of just five months.

They also shared the same orthopedic surgeon, Jon Cornelius. According to Cornelius, joint pain can result from a variety of conditions or injuries.

“It can be the direct consequence of a single traumatic event like a fall, or it can arise from overuse, repetitive trauma or stress to a particular joint or muscle,” he said. “Regardless of its origin, joint pain can significantly interfere with normal movements such as bending, reaching, walking and climbing stairs. If joint pain affects everyday activities and prevents you from doing the things you enjoy, it might be time to see an orthopedic specialist.”

Betty, a retired home health tech, made the decision to have a total leftknee replacement in July 2016. She admitted she was worried about having surgery, but after meeting Cornelius, her concern was replaced with confidence.

Three months after her first knee replacement surgery, the 68-year-old mother and grandmother from Lebanon had a total rightknee replacement.

“I can honestly say I experienced very little pain after my surgeries,” Betty said. “For each knee replacement, I spent just two days in the hospital, and then I received physical therapy at home. I strongly believe that if you do your exercises and everything the doctor tells you to do, you will have a good recovery.”

Seeing how well Betty did – and how quickly she “bounced back” after both of her joint replacement procedures – Bobby, 69 and a semi-retired central air conditioning and heating mechanic, chose to have doubleknee replacement surgery in December 2016.

Bobby says he used a walker for about a week after surgery and was back at the gym working out within two weeks of his left and right knee replacements.

“Dr. Cornelius encouraged us to do our exercises and not lay around,” Bobby said. “And I think that was a key to our successful recovery.”

“Joint replacement is considered an elective surgery, meaning patients determine for themselves if and when to schedule the procedure,” Cornelius said. “This choice can be both a blessing and a curse. Patients appreciate being in charge, but often agonize for months or even years over whether it’s the right time for surgery. Frequently, they postpone the procedure and suffer tremendously in the interim.”

“We can’t thank Tennova enough for the great care we received,” Betty said. “The staff was wonderful. We only wish we had done it sooner. We are both enjoying an active, pain-free life now.”

“I don’t crawl around in attics anymore,” Bobby said. “But we’re back to boating and playing Bingo at the senior citizens center and line dancing. You should see us do the Cupid shuffle now.”

Tennova will hold a free seminar on arthritis and joint pain March 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Tennova orthopedic surgeon will discuss the most common causes of pain and latest treatment options, from diet and exercise to medications and benefits of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery.

For more information on the seminar, contact Leonora Collins, joint care coordinator, at 615-443-2560 or leonora.collins@tennova.com. For more information about Tennova, or to find a doctor, call 855-836-6682 or visit tennova.com.