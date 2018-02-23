Kreth joins Saint Thomas Heart in Hermitage, Mt. Juliet

Kreth will serve patients in Hermitage, Mt. Juliet and Carthage.

Kreth’s specialty procedures include echocardiograms, stress testing, nuclear cardiology and cardiac event monitoring. Kreth is board certified in internal medicine, general cardiology and interventional cardiology.

Kreth earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Dallas, where he graduated cum laude, and he completed his medical doctorate at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Kreth previously served patients at private practices in Memphis and Nashville.

When he’s not serving patients at Saint Thomas Heart, Kreth enjoys photography, ham radio and traveling with his wife.

To learn more, call 615-270-1281 or visit saintthomasdoctors.com.

Saint Thomas Heart is the cardiac division of Saint Thomas Health, which offers complete cardiac services from the treatment of chest pain to minimally invasive heart surgery and the latest in structural heart procedures. Saint Thomas Heart is one of the most experienced cardiovascular medicine programs in the nation. For more than 40 years, Saint Thomas Heart cardiologists and surgeons have treated patients with the latest in cutting-edge therapies – ranging from remote heart failure monitoring, robotic assisted minimally invasive mitral valve surgery, surgical and catheter-based valve repair and replacement, to mechanical heart pumps and cardiac transplantation.

With more than 60 cardiac specialists, more than 40 regional sites throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, including Tennessee’s largest network of accredited chest pain centers, Saint Thomas Heart offers access and experience in treating heart patients.

In Tennessee, Ascension’s Saint Thomas Health operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Saint Thomas Health provided more than $92 million in community benefit and care of people living in poverty in 2017. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based health care organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to people living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, operating 2,500 sites of care – including 141 hospitals and more than 30 senior living facilities – in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Visit sthealth.com for more information.